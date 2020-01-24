Don Lee Black, 74, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Carol Jean Mathias Bottalico of Broadway died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
John Austin Elmore, 70, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Elmore Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Beverly Ann Ketterman, 65, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Darleen Suter Martin, 92, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Jan, 23, 2020, at Crestwood.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
