Lucas Andrew Burns, 24, of Fishersville, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Della Mae Baker Fitzwater, 95, of Broadway, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Carol Mae Long, 82, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Kevin Gerreld Page, 59, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Karen Suzanne Bodell Pence, 70, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Eddie M. Riddle, 89, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Nelson Martin Seese, 94, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.