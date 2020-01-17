Mary Ann (Gray) Breeden, 75, of Stanley, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Stanley.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Chad Lynn Carr, 46, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Monte Carlysle Delawder, 66, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Cathy Elaine Rohrbaugh, 61, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Western Maryland Health Systems in Cumberland, Md.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Charles Kenneth “K” Strickler, 75, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Eloise Rebecca Smith Swecker, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Oak Lea at VMRC.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
