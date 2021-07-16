Jane Lee Kite Doss, 80, of Roanoke, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Arrangements are by Cremation Services Direct in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Walter Emil Lundblad, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Dr. Gary Lee Shaffer, 78, of Bowling Green, Ky., died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Home, Lovers Lane Chapel.
