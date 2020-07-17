Hensil Melvin Good, 84, of Stanley, died Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Barbara McInturff May, 85, of Zion Cross Roads, and formerly of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville.
Mary Jane Ricketts, 79, of Luray, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Timothy Lee Sites, 60, of Broadway, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.