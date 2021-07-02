Della M. (Kisamore) Carr, 79, of Burlington, W.Va., died Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Laurel Rose Gordon, 82, of Baker, W.Va., died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Thomas Joseph Hughes Sr., 74, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Diana Marie (Blackwell) Koepp, 80, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Joseph Wayne Morris, 74, of Mount Jackson, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
John Leroy Sours, 91, of Luray, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.