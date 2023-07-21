Douglas Lane Bush, 78, of McGaheysville, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Paul Stover Cupp Driver, 85, of Grottoes, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
George William Fellows, 80, of Broadway, died Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home.
Clarence August Hoten, age 81, of Beckley, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Joe Mitchell James, 91, of Mount Solon passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Augusta Health in Staunton.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Ray Allen Knight, 69, of Crimora, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Roland Calhoun Miller, 91, of Petersburg, W.Va. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Valley Health Winchester Medical Center, Winchester.
Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va. is in charge of arrangements.
Donald William Mongold, 87, of Arthur, W.Va. passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at his home.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Harvey Brian Morgan, 84, of St. Albans, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Justin Michael Reel, 24, of Bluefield, West Virginia, formerly of Broadway, passed away on July 17, 2023.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home.
Neil Gerard Shull, 54, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
