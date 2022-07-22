Ralph Duane Arnold, of Staunton, and recently of Stuarts Draft, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Bonnie C. Grove, 75, of Front Royal, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Luray.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Jane Elizabeth Judd, 78, of Luray, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Vera Juanita Moore, 95, of Broadway, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Carol Elizabeth (Field) Shobe, 65, of Winchester, and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.