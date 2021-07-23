Alfred Glen Brenneman, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Christopher Long Lockhart, 91, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at White Birch Estates in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Donald Lee Mathias, 82, of Fulks Run, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ruth Ann Harpine Rinaca, 73, of Broadway, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Brookdale of Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Alvina Heatwole Roth, 66, of Luray, died Thursday, June 3, 2021.
David E. Schrock, 79, formerly of Dayton, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kathleen Ann Stratton, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Duane David Thompson, 55, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
