Patricia Lynn Buracker of Clifton, died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home.
Linda Kay Ritchie, 75, of Fulks Run, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Aaron J. “AJ” Shifflett, 40, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
