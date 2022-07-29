Lloyd Hershel Bowers, 80, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Anthony Wayne Morris, 37, of Elkton, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Norma Jean Nesselrodt, 58, of Singers Glen, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Elva Mae Hedrick Ratliff, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at her daughter and son-in-law’s home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dalton Wayne Shifflett, 26, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Willard E. (Cricket) Smiley, 87, of Grottoes, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.