Frances A. "Blondie" Austin, 82, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Dawn Kathryn Glick, 92, of Dayton, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Sarah Elizabeth “Polly” Inscoe, 56, of Timberville, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the home of her sister.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donald Dwain Pennington, 65, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Leonard Robert Vaughan, 80, of Broadway, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Mary Elizabeth Wean, 96, of Timberville died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Daisy Byler Yoder, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
