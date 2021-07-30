Samuel Richard Harris, 90, of Mount Sidney, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Summit Square in Waynesboro.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton is handling arrangements.
Fayetta Roach Jones, 74, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Maurice Richard "Tom" Mowery Sr., 89, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Alvin Leon Shoemaker Jr., 57, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
