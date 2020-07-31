Jeffrey Allen Brown, 63, of Luray, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Rena Cavicchi died in the Harrisonburg home of her sister, Louise Loe, Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Kathy Teresa (Thomason) Chrisman, 64, of Luray, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Susan Auville Cupp, 81, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Richard Eugene Dove, 86, of Fulks Run, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Norman David Harpine, 87, of New Market, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home/Theis Chapel in New Market.
Tammy Sue Pennington, 56, of Franklin, W.Va., died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the home of her sister.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Elda “Jean” Carr Ringgold, 84, of Mount Crawford, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
