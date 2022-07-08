Roger Tate Eubank, 79, of Louisa, died Friday, July 1, 2022, at The Village at Gordon House in Gordonsville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Agnes “Aggie” Rodgers Raines, 92, of Keezletown, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Benny James "Dick" Sonifrank, 77, of Broadway, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
