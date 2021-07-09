Franklin Lee Brown, 59, of Dayton, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Edith “Faye” (Vance) Chewning, 90, of Onego, W.Va., died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Shane Eugene Hoover, 19, of Shenandoah, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Joel Vincent Kite, 79, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Elizabeth “Libby” Newman Lee, 72, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the home of her daughter.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Patricia Yvonne Mundsinger, 88, of Rockingham, and formerly of Ellwood City, Pa., died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Josephine Borden Umberger, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Belaire at Stone Port Assisted Living.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
