Deborah Frances Beckman, 70, of Keezletown, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ray Dayton Dove Jr., 70, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Richard William Moyers, 75, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home in Manakin Sabot, Va.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Betty Helen Mumaw, 91, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at E.A. Hawse Nursing Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Gary Lawrence Shirk Sr., 60, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
