Margaret Ann Jenkins Alexander, of Broadway, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Lisa Marie Bennett, 52, of Circleville, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Rosetta Louise Moton, 70, of Elkton, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Melody Beth Watts, 48, of Franklin, W.Va., died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Molly Ann (Taylor) Wolfe, 78, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
