Doris Jean (Kimble) Alt, 84, of Middle River, Md., and formerly of Grant and Pendleton counties, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Franklin Square Hospital in Rosedale, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Joseph Wayne Crider, 61, of Knoxville, Tenn., and formerly from Brandywine, W.Va., died Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Jamie Marie Ramsey, 63, of Maysville, W.Va., and formerly of Nebraska, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Alonzo Elwood Shreve, 87, of the Smoke Hole community, Upper Tract, W.Va., died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
