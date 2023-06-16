Stephen “Steve” Sams Barranco Sr., 83, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Kathleen A. Koch, 68, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City, N.C.
Vernon William “Bill” Nesselrodt, 85, of Mount Crawford, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Margaret Ann Jordan Oden, 92, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at White Birch Estates.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.l
Howard Franklin Wilkins, 77, of Fulks Run, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.