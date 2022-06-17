Joseph Alan Bernthal, 80, of Broadway, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ronald Dennis Brunk, 63, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Arvilla Jean Hartman, of Richmond, and formerly of Broadway, died Jan. 23, 2022.
Virginia Anne Kesner, 65, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Allan Michael, 75, of Grenada, Miss., died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada.
Dawn Imogene Tutwiler, 83, of Verona, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
