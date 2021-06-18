Elmer Ray Frazier, 83, of Elkton, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by the Cremation Society of Virginia, Charlottesville.
Pauline M. (Sites) Mongold, 91, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Anthony Jackson “Tony” Sites, 60, of Winchester, and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Linda Ann (Simmers) Zimmerman, 74, of Dayton, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
