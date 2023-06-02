Arnetta Kay Byerly Armstrong, 77, of Singers Glen, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Brian Center Fincastle.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Helen Margaret Emswiler Gangwer, 95, died Monday, May 29, 2023, in Richmond.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Jane A. Kibler, 59, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Alice Christina Lee died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Bridgewater Assisted Living Community.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Daniel Eli Long, 43, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Alice Jean McClure, 88, of Poca, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Deborah Lavonne Miller, 63, of Elkton, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Mary Frances Wenger, 96, a resident at Life Care Center of New Market, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
