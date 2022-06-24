Delmas Galen Berg, 74, of Maysville, W.Va., died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Joseph Albert Leecy, 75, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Brenda Judith McCurdy, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Harvey Shifflett, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
