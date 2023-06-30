Annalee Busé, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Nelson Hinton Gochenour, 93, of Luray, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at his home.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Rebecca “Becky” Wray Morris, 78, of Rockingham, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Frank Lee Shifflett, 80, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
