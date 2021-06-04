Larry Milton Dofflemyer, 86, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Elkton.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Charles Kenneth Giffin, 93, of Harrisonburg, died at home on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Harry E. "Keppie" Keplinger, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Bernard Odell Langston Jr., 72, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home in Williamsburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bryan Steven Propst, 46, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Eleanor Marguerite Sellers, 80, of Elkton, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Gilbert Lee Smith, 79, of McGaheysville, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Diane Chapman Williams, 70, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
