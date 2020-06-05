Ellen Ann Myers, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Alvin Lynwood Seekford, 90, of Stanley, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Donald Ray Showalter, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Kathleen Virginia Stoneberger, 73, of Luray, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Steven Lee Stroop, 69, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Loveain H. Warner, 85, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Dennis Delaine “Denny” Wright, 90, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Mildred Ann Wright, 81, of Verona, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
