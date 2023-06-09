Craig Allen Adams, 74, of Wellsburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Maurice Clement Burner, 95, of Luray, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Ann Garst (Rowe) Daggett, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Shirley Ann Fulk Mathias, 84, of Broadway, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham.
Iris Maria Ramos, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Janice M. Rosenow, 88, of Broadway, died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Gloria Ann Shiflet, 90, of Mount Solon, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.