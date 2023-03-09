Christina M. Ammons, 61, of Hinton, died Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Carol Sue (Boyce) Duncan, 77, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Barbara Powers, 81, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Jeanne Cleary Rapp, 92, of Weyers Cave, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Brookdale of Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arr
Randolph “Randy” Martin Winegard, 71, of Grottoes, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.