Tauna Marie Crabtree, 46, of Waynesboro, died Dec. 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
Arrangements are by Assurance Cremation Society in Kansas City, Mo.
Lawrence Davis “Sam” Gentry, 99, of Elkton, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Harry Olen "Butch" Price Jr., 72, of Luray, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Johnny Edward Wratchford, 84, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
