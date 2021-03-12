Joshua Paul Brenneman, 36, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from injuries sustained in a work accident.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Donald Lee “Buster” Riggleman Jr., 56, of Broadway, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.