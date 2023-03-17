Margie Beth White Anderson, 68, of Mount Jackson, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her home
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Jacqueline Lee Buchanan, 86, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Homes’ Unity House.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Connie Lee Cubbage, 79, of Stanley, died Monday, March 13, 2023.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Kenton Filler Gambill, 98, of Strasburg, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at English Meadows of Stephens City.
Arrangements are being handled by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory in Strasburg.
Steven Wayne Martindale, 71, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Susan Newman Rodeffer, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
