Bonnie Lou Southerly Collins, 75, of Timberville, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Kenneth Burton Propst Jr., 75, of Penn Laird, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Arletta Susan (Kesner) Sears, 94, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
