Dr. Susan Torma Beverly, 75, of Virginia Beach, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by the Cremation Society of Virginia, Virginia Beach.
Jerry Allen Cook, 70, of Staunton, died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Catherine Lee (Wade) East, 80, of Staunton, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Nancy Laughlin East died Monday, March 20, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Amber Michelle May, 39, of Grottoes, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ralph R. Oakes, 86, of Waynesboro, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Brookdale in Staunton.
Arrangements are by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
Juanita Hartman Self, 88, of Mechanicsville, and formerly of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Arrangements are by Monaghan Funeral Home in Mechanicsville.
Orval Miller Shank, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Eleathea Dora Losh Thurston, 88, of Fulks Run, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Louise Ferrell Woodburn, 92, of Sandston, Va., died Monday, March 13, 2023, in Chesterfield County.
Arrangements are by Bliley’s-Chippenham Chapel in Richmond.
