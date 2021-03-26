Dorothy Poe Johnson, 96, of New Market, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market.
Theis Chapel/Dellinger Funeral Home of New Market is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Jean "Dot" Lantz, 80, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Glenwood Reubush, 88, of Rockingham, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
David Noble "Dave" Slye, 68, of Luray, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
