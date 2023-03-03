Catherine Foster Driggs, 85, of Westmoreland County, Va., died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Olathe, Kan.
Bliley’s Funeral Home in Richmond is handling arrangements.
Joachim Hermann “Aki” Krueger, 87, of Linville, died Tuesday, Feb.28, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Cecil Guy Smith, 91, of Mathias, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
