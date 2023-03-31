Virginia Mae Comer, 72, of Stanley, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Terry A. Hall, 64, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Lincoln B. "Link" McAvoy, 82, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Willis Richard Nesselrodte, 91, of Winchester, known to many as “Uncle Bill”, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Derwood Leon Runion, 83, of Timberville, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Shenandoah Place in New Market.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
