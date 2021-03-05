George Jesse McClure, 74, of Mathias, W.Va., died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Ronnie Lee Morris, 67, of Elkton, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Dr. Dale Vernon Ulrich, 89, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Carris Alene (Coyner) Crickenberger Viel, 95, of Weyers Cave, died Monday, March 1, 2021, in South Carolina.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.