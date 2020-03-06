Goldie Mae Batton, 98, of Grottoes, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Helen Ferrell Moyers Diehl, 96, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Jeanette Gertrude Beaghan Gordon, 93, of Indian Head, Md., died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Ruby Arlene Hummel, 75, of Mount Crawford, died Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Doris DePoy Kiracofe, of Manhattan, Kan., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home in Manhattan, Kan.
Mary Ellen Leake, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
