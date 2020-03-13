Darlene Leona (Cosner) Bonner, 81, of Mount Storm, W.Va., died Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Mount Storm.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Gary W. Carter, 70, of Staunton, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Envoy of Staunton.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Theodore “Buster” Leroy Davis, 61, of Elkton, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Lowell Wayne Garber Sr., 72, of Mount Sidney, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
Robert Eugene Henton, 68, of Penn Laird, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.