Donald Arthur Bowers, 87, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Ashby Ponds Retirement Community in Ashburn, Va.
Arrangements are by the Cremation Society in Chantilly, Va.
Johnny Grow, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Donna Cook Horan, 63, of Strasburg, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory in Strasburg.
Doris Rokash Hunter, 90, of Rochester, Mich., died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Perry Delano McCormick, 83, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Skyview Springs in Luray.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Catherine Tenie Metz, 76, of Timberville, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Bonview Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Richmond.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Velma Lee Wilkins, 92, of Mathias, W.Va., died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.