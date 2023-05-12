Dorothy M. Brown, 93, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
John Edward Collins, 87, of Rockingham, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jane Hoover Garrett, 85, of Broadway, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at VMRC Woodland Park, Harman House.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Diana Clevenger Long, 81, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Brenda Shifflett Rhodes, 78, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Brookdale of Staunton.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Cheryl Powers Shifflett, 65, of Crimora, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Bellaire.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
