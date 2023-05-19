Joyce E. Deputy Eshleman, 77, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ronald "Ronnie" Scott Hartman, 51, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Philip Eugene Pixler, 61, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Barbara Ellen Reubush, 78, of Timberville, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Eugene Paul Schreiber, 77, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mary Betty Hensley Shifflett, 93, of Elkton, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.