Lois Chaney Bradshaw, 81, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Naomi Derrow Comer, 85, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lois Jean Dove, 76, of Rockingham, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center in Luray.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Betty J. Garner (Bj), 62, of Luray, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at her home.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Donald Ray Mills, 91, of Mathias, W.Va., died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Robert “Bob” W. Spitzer, 84, of Broadway, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
