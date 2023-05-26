Elaine May Burton, 58, of Cabins, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Keyser Healthcare Center in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Loren Grey Gentry, 53, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., died Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Leesburg, Va.
Arrangements are by Loudoun Funeral Chapel in Leesburg.
June Edith Louise Merica, 66, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Hospice of the Piedmont Center in Albemarle County.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dorothy Marie “Dot” Nelson, 94, of Riverton, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Herbert G. Weaver of Bradenton, Fla., died Friday, May 19, 2023.
Arrangements are by Sound Choice Cremation in Sarasota, Fla.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.