Ruth Virginia (Briscoe) Hinchey, 92, formerly of Cabins, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Hampshire Health Center in Romney, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Boyd Joseph Lee Moats, 73, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Daniel Jackson Myers, 82, of Dayton, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Claudette Mae Tappy Rush, 74, of Elkton, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Paulina Stasyuk, 89, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Lee Warrick, 98, of Front Royal, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
