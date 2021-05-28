Shirley Ann Dovel, 86, of Stanley, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Harry Lee Lam, 83, of New Market, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his home.
Dellinger Funeral Home in New Market is handling arrangements.
Dr. William Edwin "Ed" Reish, of Broadway, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Broadway.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
John Robert Shank, 74, of Rockingham, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Benjamin Stuart Vincent, 92, of Franklin, Va., died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his home in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service.
