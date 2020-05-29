Jeffrey Warren Craig, 53, of Elkton, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Douglas B. DeLawder, 86, of Frederick, Md., died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick, Md.
Dorothy Porter Hamilton, 92, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
George V. Harris, 71, of Broadway, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Bessie Lee Knight, 80, of Elkton, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Frances Messick Sager, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Accordius of Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jean S. Shull (Chevaux), 88, of Lakewood, Colo., and formerly of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sandalwood Rehabilitation Center in Wheat Ridge, Colo.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
John Stokes, 55, of New Market, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Laramie, Wyo.
Local arrangements are being handled by Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
