Justin Elliott Ciccone, 34, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at University Hospital of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Lorraine Frances Cox, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville.
Alda Vioma Kiser, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at White Birch Estates.
McMullen Funeral in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Allen E. Phillips Jr., 54, of Staunton, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Fishersville.
Arrangement are by Charlton & Groome Funeral Home in Fishersville.
Amanda Morris Samuels, 74, of Elkton, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Nelson Henry Smith, 72, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at King's Daughters' Community Health & Rehabilitation Center in Staunton.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
