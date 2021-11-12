William Arthur Blosser Sr., 85, of New Market, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at his home.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Dianna Lynn Boyers, 61, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Everette Harold Burner, 86, of Edinburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
Wanda Faye (Blosser) Clatterbuck, 69, of Stanley, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Bonnie Lou Comer, 77, of Newport News, and formerly of Elkton, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home in Newport News.
Ruby H. Cubbage (Hilliard) Discala, 91, of Stanley, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Edward Roy Fox, 98, of Luray, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Isaac Otis George, 94, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Allan Lane "Lanny" Hensley, 75, of Mount Crawford, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Helen Catherine Hensley, 97, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Marjorie Eva Myers, 87, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Thomas Robert Phelps III, 71, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Evelyn Staubus, 94, of Mount Solon, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Richard Lucas Williams, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Sunnyside.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
